AC Milan have announced on their website that Randy Levine, President of the New York Yankees, has joined the Club’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Levine has been the President of the New York Yankees for over 20 years and is recognized globally as one of the most accomplished executives in the sports and entertainment industries. As a steward of one of the world’s most iconic sports teams, Mr. Levine has contributed to the ongoing success of the franchise in terms of on-field performance, commercial partnerships and global opportunities to grow and reinforce the New York Yankees brand.

He was also instrumental in the development of the new Yankee Stadium, completed in 2009, revolutionized the distribution of game coverage through the creation of the YES Network and partnered with the Dallas Cowboys to create Legends Hospitality LLC, a leading company in the development of premium experiences in sports and entertainment.

Following the appointment of Rendy Levine, the new AC Milan’s Board of Directors is now composed of the following members: Paolo Scaroni (AC Milan, Chairman), Giorgio Furlani (AC Milan, Chief Executive Officer), Stefano Cocirio (AC Milan, Chief Financial Officer), Gerry Cardinale (RedBird, Founder and Managing Partner), Randy Levine (New York Yankees, President), Alec Scheiner (RedBird, Partner), Niraj Shah (RedBird, Principal), Isaac Halyard (RedBird, Vice President), Gordon Singer (Elliott, Equity Partner and Managing Partner).