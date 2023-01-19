AC Milan Humiliated In Riyadh As Inter Smash Us 3-0 To Lift The Super Cup

AC Milan have collapsed at long last after showing signs of decline from the first match day of the season. The new owners and management did not invest in the squad in the summer in a meaningful way and now the consequences arrive. Milan did not replace Franck Kessie, they did not replace Hakan Calhanoglu and they did not add any ready depth players. But the most criminal offence is not strengthening positions where we have no talent such as the right wing spot and the trequartista role.

We got embarrassed in Saudi Arabia in a horrific derby della Madonnina display as we allowed DiMarco, Dzeko and Martinez get easy goals and we offered nothing in return. The attack was dead on arrival and the defence was a joke. A 3-0 loss in the Supercoppa Italiana hurts.

Stefano Pioli seems to have lost the ability to motivate his side and the players do not seem to care anymore. There is no fight and there are no results over the past three weeks but as fans we have seen this coming since the shaky wins in the early part of the season, shockingly the management do not seem to care.

A hard loss to swallow but we back the team to get back at it.

As always, Forza Milan!