Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Inter Milan

AC Milan take on Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyash tonight as Stefano Pioli’s side look to bounce back after three poor performances. There is silverware to be won and bragging rights on the line in the derby della Madonnina so it should be a feisty affair. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Olivier Giroud vs Francesco Acerbi

Giroud is yet to score but he is built for the derby. Acerbi has been solid for Inter but often struggles against Milan as his former club. Let’s hope for a similar one to the 3-2 win at Lazio last year./ Giroud needs to fight for the ball in the air and get his shots on target. We are lacking a threat in these games and need to turn up in attack. Giroud has an opportunity for some more silverware before the summer and his uncertain future, it would be a massive push for the side especially in the mental battle for the title.

Goalkeeper vs Striker

Ciprian Tatarusanu vs Lautaro Martinez

Tatarusanu is awful but showed up in the derby last year saving a penalty against Martinez. The Argentinian however is in stellar form since the World Cup with three goals in his previous three games. Martinez loves the derby and almost always scores against us. The defence is in a difficult moment and the addition of Simon Kjaer means we will lack some pace thus he will have more chances. Tata has an opportunity to play a key game and win a trophy to shut the fans up, hopefully he takes it.

Left winger vs Centre back

Rafael Leao vs Milan Skriniar

The winger scored a stunner out of nothing in the previous league draw with Lecce. It was evident that he was frustrated and disappointed with the result. He has done well in the derbies especially last year and earlier this season. He needs to step up and show why he is the MVP. Milan need this win as the side is low on confidence. He has the quality and pace to beat Skriniar, it’s just a matter of showing up and getting the result.

Predictions

Giroud Winner

Martinez Winner

Leao Winner