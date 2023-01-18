Match Preview: AC Milan vs Inter Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan and Inter Milan face each other in a unique Derby della Madonnina as it will be played in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh will host the two storied Italian heavyweights at the King Fahd Stadium for the Supercoppa Italiana. Inter are the current title holders for the competition but Milan are the reigning Italian league champions. Both sides are trailing Napoli in the league at the moment and would like some silverware to bolster their confidence to mount a challenge for the title.

H2H

Milan 1-1 Inter

Inter 1-2 Milan

Milan 0-0 Inter (Coppa)

Inter 3-0 Milan (Coppa)

Milan 3-2 Inter

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, D, L, D

Inter: D, W, W, W, D

Players to Watch

Fikayo Tomori

Our defence is struggling and Pioli is making a risky change allowing Simon Kjaer to start after his injuries and time out. Kjaer brings an aerial presence but we lose Pierre Kalulu’s speed and aggression. Tomori now has an important role to play slightly deeper as a sweeper given the runs of Martinez will cause issues but Kjaer should be able to go toe to toe with Dzeko. Tomori needs to be a leader in the defence and put in a game winning performance if we are to have any chance at the trophy.

Lautaro Martinez

The Argentinian has returned as a World Cup champion and has somehow found his form for Inter. He has three goals in the previous three games and he has a solid record in the derby. Milan’s defence is reeling and Tatarusanu has been shamblic which makes this an ideal fixture for Martinez to perform in. The flip side is that Tatarusanu made a name for himself in the derby last season saving a Martinez penalty and he has the chance to do the same tonight.

Olivier Giroud

Giroud’s return from the World Cup has been the polar opposite of Martinez, he scored a few in Qatar but lost the final. Since his return, he is yet to score for Milan and the pressure is beginning to build as the side drop points week after week. The striker was the architect behind a massive comeback in the league derby last season that begun the charge to the title so he clearly enjoys this particular fixture. Hopefully a return to the Middle East brings back his World Cup form and he is on target in the game.

Prediction: Milan 2-2 Inter (Milan win on penalties)