AC Milan Set To Fight Inter For The Supercoppa In Riyadh Tonight

AC Milan face Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana tonight at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh for the first piece of silverware of the season. Stefano Pioli’s side are in some horrid form coming into the game without a win in the previous three fixtures across al competitions. Milan have been knocked out of the Coppa Italia already and thus will be looking at this as an important game to restore faith and some confidence.

Inter are coming in off the back of two wins and are unbeaten in their previous seven games. Lautaro Martinez is in red hot form since the World Cup with a goal a game in the previous three. Milan meanwhile have not kept a clean sheet in their previous five games.

Pioli is looking to make one major change to the starting line up as Simon Kjaer is set to replace Pierre Kalulu while Sandro Tonali returns to the line up following his suspension in the previous league fixture. There will be more options off the bench for the manager as Ante Rebic returns.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.