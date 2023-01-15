Milan Player Ratings: Lecce 2-2 AC Milan

AC Milan dropped points again as Lecce stunned the side with two early goals. A second half recovery only grabbed a point but that is not enough in this tough title race. Just to point out, this is as close as we have to a full strength starting XI and the side was abysmal. The defence is unorganised and lacking confidence. The attack lacks chemistry and creativity. Stefano Pioli is a ‘man’ manager not a ‘game’ manager, he is struggling with a lack of valuable additions and the cracks are beginning to show. Here are our ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: Another game and the same. No saves when needed. Slow distribution. No cohesion with the defence. 5/10

Davide Calabria: He was absolutely wrecked in defence and was off pace with the game, he could not keep up with Di Francesco, Gallo nor Banda. He got the equaliser but needs to do better overall. 6/10

Pierre Kalulu: Perhaps his worst display in a red and black shirt. Mistake with the poor pass leading to the first goal, he failed to leap and clear the ball for the second goal. Beaten numerous times by Colombo and Di Francesco. One to forget. 4/10

Fikayo Tomori: As mentioned in the preview, the defence is off and it should be Tomori’s job to organise the unit and getting them running well. His lack of understanding with Tatarusanu is causing the entire unit to lose confidence hence errors. 5/10

Theo Hernandez: An unfortunate position forced the own goal off him but outside of that he looked lost. He has not returned positively from the World Cup as he seems to have forgotten where he fits in Pioli’s system. 5/10

Tommaso Pobega: A rough game where he showed that he adds nothing in the midfield but somehow can have a couple of decent attempts at goal. Pobega is slow and not the best passer hence he truly bogs down our build up play. 5/10

Ismael Bennacer: A good game as usual from him. He made some decent runs and was always looking to provide fluidity and get the ball rolling up the pitch. A couple of opportunities where he should’ve shot but still holding the side together. 7/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Similar performance to the Torino game where he ran loads but offered no concrete chance or opening. Opposition teams do not even bother marking him as they know he will hand the ball right back to them. 4.5/10

Brahim Diaz: A good game for him and a shame to be withdrawn. He was the only player who looked to be fighting and creating chances up front. He has matured over his time at Milan and is giving his all for the shirt. He also gets an assist despite the awkward touch for Leao’s goal. 6.5/10

Rafael Leao: Another game where he looks predictable and his signature moves are not coming off against opposition who are learning who to counter his speed and strength. A fantastic goal but he looks frustrated and unhappy with the state of the team which seems to affect his overall output. 6.5/10

Olivier Giroud: The flicks are not working, please stop it. Nice assist and one solid header too. Just not active enough to impact the game outside the box. 5.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Sergino Dest: A game where he was brought on to change the pace and make an impact. He did netiher. He ran around in circles until he lost the ball. 4/10

Junior Messias: He seems to add more attacking directness and a goal threat but the chances are few and far apart. 5/10

Aster Vranckx: He is doing well and growing with each game. He sould have done better with getting the ball into the box as he was forced out a few times. 5/10

Divock Origi: He looked sharp and make some good movements but just did not do enough to search for that winner. 5/10

Simon Kjaer: No idea why he was brought in instead of CDK or Adli. Baffling not to go for the win. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He is the FOTM for the third game running. He is not motivating the side and getting the tactics wrong. To be frank, it does not seem like we have had a game plan since about November. He is not getting the side to play to its strengths and is losing out on the development of young talent in favour of players who should be retired. 3/10