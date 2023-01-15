AC Milan Stunned By Lecce In 2-2 Draw As Stefano Pioli’s Crisis Worsens

AC Milan are in a difficult moment and suffered another poor game last night as Stefano Pioli’s men dropped two points to Lecce on the road. Milan were struck down 2-0 at halftime and fought to recoup some losses but it was not enough and the side are now 9 points off Napoli at the top and just 1 point above Juventus and Inter Milan for the second spot.

A defensive collapse allowed Lecce to open the scoring as they forced an own goal off Theo Hernandez but the ply began with a poor pass from Pierre Kalulu which was intercepted. On the second goal, a short corner saw the ball crossed in and Davide Calabria lost his man while Kalulu could not head the ball clear allowing a free header for the second goal.

In the second half, Hernandez and Alexis Saelemaekers were withdrawn at the break which did not bring an immediate impact but at the 58th minute a positive play resulted in our first goal. Rafael Leao collected the ball in a tight angle in the box to curl past the keeper after Brahim Diaz and Olivier Giroud had attempts blocked. The equalising goal would come about ten or so minutes later as Giroud cushioned Tommaso Pobega’s cross into the path of Calabria who headed hoem to save a point.

Milan managed the draw but were lacklustre in searching for the winner and allow Napoli to dream as we are one game away from the midway point of the season and they have a commanding lead in the title race.