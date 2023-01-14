Official: AC Milan Goalkeeper Joins SCR Altach In Austria On Loan With Buy Option

AC Milan have loaned out young goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal to SCR Altach in Austria. The keeper who have spent the past couple of seasons in the Primavera and has received numerous all ups has been sent out on loan with an option to buy as Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara brought in Devis Vasquez to be the third choice keeper.

The transfer was confirmed by SCR Altach on their website. The move consists of a 6 month loan with an option to buy but Milan also have a buyback clause in place.

Jungdal was a major prospect and expected to get some first team minutes but the opportunity never came up for the Denmark U21 international. He has also been capped by the Danish U20 and U18 sides. He played 34 games for the Primavera and kept 13 clean sheets.

The 20 year old will be managed by former Lazio and Germany striker Miroslav Klose.