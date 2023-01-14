Match Preview: Lecce vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Lecce as the side look for some form and a recovery after two shambolic performances. Stefano Pioli must be feeling the pressure as Napoli run away with the title and the top four battle heats up. The side need to recover some points and gets the starters firing again ahead of the Super Cup.

H2H

Lecce 1-1 Milan

Lecce 3-4 Milan

Milan 2-0 Lecce

Milan 2-2 Lecce

Lecce 1-4 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Lecce: D, W, W, W, D

Milan: D, W, W, D, L

Players to Watch

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori’s attitude in the recent games and his constant bickering with Tatarusanu are showing the cracks in our defence. We all know Tatarusanu is awful but there is something off with the constant screaming between him and Tomori on the pitch, it seems to undermine the faith in the squad. Tomori has not had the best season and it seems that he struggles when Maignan and his command are not behind him. This is a big game for him to show up and log a stunning performance getting us a critical clean sheet and three points.

Lorenzo Colombo

The Milan youth product has 5 goals and 2 assists in his loan spell thus far. He is a focal point for the attack of his side as his hold up play and his strength are doing well in the league and he has thunderous shot. He scored in Lecce’s big win over Lazio in their first game of 2023 which means he is sharp and given the poor state of our defence can likely score against us. If he and Maldini manage to net it will surely be a record of loanees hitting back against us as the parent club.

Olivier Giroud

Giroud is back from a strong World Cup but seems to have a bit of a hangover which means we are missing some goals up front. The striker needs to get his head back into it and be present in the game to find his goals and help the side while Divock Origi, Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are still on the sidelines. The striker is potent but needs better delivery to perform, Pioli need to ensure he is brought into the game so he can get off the mark for the year.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Milan