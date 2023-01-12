AC Milan Dumped Out Of The Coppa Italia After Spiritless Performance Against Torino

AC Milan have collapsed this season and the quality for the Scudetto winning season is fading. Milan threw away two points in the league game against AS Roma which knocked their confidence so bad, it led to a 1-0 loss to a ten-man Torino in the Coppa Italia round of 16 in extra time at the San Siro.

Milan struggled to create anything in front of goal for the better part of the 90 minutes until the starters were brought on but the frustration had kicked in and the Rossoneri were wasteful. Torino held on despite being a man don and pounced on the counter attack in the second half of the extra time period to deal a devastating blow knocking the Italian Champions out of the cup on their first appearance.

A great run from substitute Bayeye down the right wing caught our defence out before he squared the ball for Adopo to tap in past Tatarusanu for the winner. Milan are in crisis ahead of crucial fixtures in the league and the Super Cup next week.