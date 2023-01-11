Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Torino

AC Milan host Torino at the San Siro for the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. Stefano Pioli will be rotating the squad but also the formation. Here are some key battles to look out for in the game:

Key Battles

Right wingback vs Left winger

Wilfred Singo vs Sergino Dest

The left wing is usually our stronger side and Pioli is planning to switch to a 3-5-1-1 which means both Leao and Hernandez will be on the bench. As a result, Dest gets the responsibility of driving the attack down that side of the pitch and equally balance the onslaught of Singo. The Ivorian wingback is always a menace and will be looking to dominate that side of the pitch and cause issues for our back three.

Goalkeeper vs Striker

Vanja Milinkovic Savic vs Charles de Ketelaere

CDK has a promising few touches in the Salernitana game and would have his first goal if it wasn’t for the heroics of Ochoa. He was out of the game when he came on against Roma but needs to build up some confidence and momentum. Milinkovic-Savic is another tough one to beat but hopefully being in the box and having the chance to take lots of shots. CDK needs to make an impact soon or he will lose his spot entirely to Diaz and lose the support of the fans.

Central attacking midfielder vs Central midfielder

Aleksey Miranchuk vs Sandro Tonali

Miranchuk scored against us in the league loss, he has scored in 2023 and will be eager to break the lines in the newly adopted formation. Tonali has an important role to command the midfield and keep it tight to limit the exposure of the the three man defence. The midfielder needs to make up for his two defensive fluffs that allowed Roma to tie the game and his suspension in the league. A tough battle for him tonight and Milan cannot afford to take the game into extra time as the injuries will occur then.

Predictions

Singo Winner

De Ketelaere Winner

Tonali Winner