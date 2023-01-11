Match Preview: AC Milan vs Torino H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Torino at the San Siro for the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. Stefano Pioli will need a response from his squad following their collapse this weekend and throwing away two points. Milan have a good chance to take the Coppa this season as the road to the final would only have Napoli as a difficult opponent in the semi-final.

H2H

Milan 0-0 Torino (5-4 Pens) [Coppa]

Torino 0-7 Milan

Milan 1-0 Torino

Torino 0-0 Milan

Torino 2-1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, D, W, W, D

Torino: L, W, D, D, D

Players to Watch

Charles de Ketelaere

De Ketelaere looked good in the appearance off the bench against Salernitana but barely touched the ball against AS Roma this weekend. The Belgian attacker is tipped to start as the striker and play a sort of false nine role. He has the ability but is lacking confidence and it’s about time he gets off the mark otherwise a summer exit cannot be ruled out. He will have a good opportunity to make his mark from the first minute and should’ve finally get his first goal for the Rossoneri.

Aleksey Miranchuk

The Russian attacking midfielder has three goals and two assists in all competitions thus far. He has already scored in 2023 and scored in their league win against us a few months ago. He will be looking to take on some long shots as we saw with Roma in the previous one to take advantage of Tatarusanu’s slow reflexes. It seems unlikely for Bennacer to start so he gets an easier midfield battle against Pobega which could translate to more space.

Tommaso Pobega

Pobega will be rewarded with a start after an impactful cameo off the bench against Roma. Pobega will be replacing Bennacer so he can rest but will have Tonali by his side. Pobega lacks space and finesse but has a good work rate and contributes in the final third. He has two goals thus far, one in the league and one in the Champions League, it would be great to see him score in a third competition. This is a big opportunity to demonstrate to Pioli that he should be ahead of Vranckx in the midfield pecking order. The added bonus will be to show his class against his former side.

Prediction: Milan 3-1 Torino