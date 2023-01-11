AC Milan Host Torino In Coppa Italia Round Of 16 As Pobega Tipped To Start

AC Milan host Torino in their opening fixture of the Coppa Italia for the 2022/23 season. Milan enter the competition on the round of 16 and are coming off a difficult fixture against AS Roma in the league. Milan face Torino who are one of only two teams to have beaten the Rossoneri in the current Serie A campaign.

Stefano Pioli and his squad will want revenge and will be looking to secure a big win to boost some confidence ahead of the remaining fixtures in January. Milan drew 0-0 with Torino in the previous Coppa encounter and won 4-2 in the encounter in 2020.

It is likely that Pioli rotates for this game and the likely candidates to start are Sergino Dest, Matteo Gabbia, Tommaso Pobega and Charles de Ketelaere to rest players for the weekend fixture and the Supercoppa next week.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Dest, Kalulu, Gabbia, Hernandez, Tonali, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, De Ketelaere.