AC Milan and Celly Announce Partnership Renewal After Successful Stint

AC Milan have officially announced on their website an important partnership renewal showing the ability to retain partners. Milan and Celly, the Italian smartphone accessories brand of the Esprinet Group, announce the extension of their partnership agreement: Celly will continue alongside the Club as Official Mobile Phone Accessories Partner.

As part of the agreement, the two brands, which have always been focused towards a future marked by innovation and are leading members of the Italian style in the world, will work side by side to develop hi-tech accessories that will accompany all sports, technology and design enthusiasts in every minute of their day.

The renewal of the partnership, which was successfully launched in the summer of 2021, represents an important opportunity for Celly to further consolidate its brand popularity and for the Rossoneri Club to continue establishing the brand outside the football world.

Celly are positioned as a general partner in the third tier on the club’s website.