AC Milan Player Ratings: RB Salzburg 1-1 Milan

AC Milan travelled to Austria for their opening Champions League game against Red Bull Salzburg and came away with a point. The game was tough as Salzburg press high and play with lots of speed and intensity. Milan went down early but managed to recover a goal back. Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: Hard done on the goal as it went through his legs but was otherwise solid. 6/10

Davide Calabria: A tough game for him as he could not match the pace of the Salzburg wingers. He made some good interceptions throughout but struggled to press forward and was visibly frustrated when subbed off. 5/10

Pierre Kalulu: A really good game as he was one of the few able to match the pace of Okafor but he was obliterated on the goal and is responsible for being beaten. 5.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: A better display but he needed to grow into the game as he was forced into uncomfortable situations and often challenged for pace and physically. 6/10

Theo Hernandez: He was the force driving the game forward for us and was decisive throughout. He had some good chances but the decision making in the final third could be better. 6.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: He was the only player on the pitch who matched the speed and intensity of the Salzburg youngsters. His passing broke the lines and he managed our transitions. 7/10

Sandro Tonali: A tough game from where like Tomori it took time to get on the level of speed and physicality at which the game was operating. As he grew in influence, he helped control the midfield. 6.5/10

Saelemaekers won MOTM award for his performance in Milan’s game against Red Bull Salzburg pic.twitter.com/1fFRzXTDEQ — CHAMPIONS OF ITALY (@MilanEye) September 6, 2022

Alexis Saelemaekers: A good game at long last but his goal will gloss over the pretty average performance underneath where he kept losing the ball or running into a wall. A solid finish on the goal and he is the reason we picked up an important point. 7/10

Charles de Ketelaere: He struggled for influence in this game as he was afforded no time to think nor turn. He made some nifty passes to drive the game along but looked largely anonymous. 5.5/10

Rafael Leao: Another game where he demonstrates he is the creative force in this side even on a bad day. An average performance but he still managed to get an assist and almost win it as he hit the post in the final minute. 7/10

Olivier Giroud: He was nowhere to be found in this one. Completely isolated and neutralised by the Salzburg defence. 5.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Divock Origi: Much more was expected in those 30 minutes. His touch let him down but he showed his strength and ability, just an shame he couldn’t get a shot off. 5/10

Sergino Dest: A fantastic debut from him, he could’ve been bolder but looked really strong defensively and offered a good option in attack. Exciting signing. 6.5/10

Tommaso Pobega: A strong performance in balancing the midfield but he was very clumsy and sloppy in possession. Made some good runs into the box but did not make the most of the chances. 6/10

Brahim Diaz: A mixed appearance again, he took time to get into it but had one or two good chances. He kept getting pushed off the ball easily. 5.5/10

Junior Messias: A poor performance where he should have added an edge for us. Too many wasted touches and no final delivery. 6.5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: A good recovery following the early goal conceded and the possession play helped us gain a foothold in the game. The team selection was good and the substitutions went down well. Lots of lessons for the upcoming games. 7/10