AC Milan Held To 1-1 Draw By RB Salzburg In Austria As Saelemaekers Nets

AC Milan opened their Champions League campaign against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria last night and managed to get away with a draw after the home side showed a terrifying pace and press. Milan drew 1-1 taking home a single point but were denied by a win by the post in the final minute of additional time.

Milan struggled early on and in patches of the game as the high press and quick turnover in attack really hurt us allowing Okafor to bag the opening goal as he dribbled Pierre Kalulu into the ground below whacking the ball past Mike Maignan.

Milan equalised 12 minutes later as Rafael Leao burst down the wing and cut the ball back into the box where Alexis Saelemaekers collected it and smashed it into the back of the net to allow us to pull level.

The Rossoneri had so many chances to turn the game in our favour but luck did not fall our way but also Salzburg had a few dangerous chances. In the final minutes, Divock Origi wasted a half chance and Leao’s shot whacked the post as the game ended all square.

Chelsea FC were beaten by Dinamo Zagreb which places Milan in tied 2nd place after the first match day.