Key Battles and Prediction: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan

AC Milan begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against RB Salzburg who are developing strong reputation in the competition. It took Milan four game days to get a win last season, hopefully Pioli can change that tonight. Salzburg were unbeaten at home in last season UCL campaign. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Olivier Giroud vs Maximilian Wober

Giroud has won a Champions League and bring that pedigree to the side. He is in good form although he has been overplayed in recent weeks. If he gets the chance at goal in the first half I am confident he will bag a goal allowing Pioli the option to sub him off at half time or at the 60th minute for Origi. Giroud’s opposite is Wober who is a strong experienced centre back who has a no-nonsense style so expect crunching tackles and lots of clearances.

Central attacking midfielder vs Central midfielder

Charles de Ketelaere vs Nicolas Seiwald

CDK was partly brought in for his UCL experience and his ability to put in statement performances against the likes of PSG and Manchester City last season. He will be looking to get his first goal for Milan tonight and it is the perfect stage for him as this is the beloved competition for the Rossoneri faithful hence it is the ideal moment for him to shine. He goes up against a relentless Seiwald who will be stuck to him and constantly pressing at his back so showing physicality to hold the ball and turn will be key for him tonight.

Striker vs Centre back

Noah Okafor vs Fikayo Tomori

Okafor has 4 goals and 2 assists already this season and in the previous UCL campaign bagged 3 goals in the group stages all at home. He is strong and has a really good shot on him. Tomori needs to be pressing high and ensuring there is very little space for him to operate in. There have been defensive errors in the past couple of games which need to be addressed including the opener in the derby but Tomori needs a solid performance tonight.

Predictions

Giroud Winner

De Ketelaere Winner

Tomori Winner