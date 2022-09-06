Match Preview: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan open their UCL campaign tonight as Stefano Pioli looks to guide the team to the knock out stages for the first time since 2014. The side will need to manage a tricky side who are often tough to crack at home.

H2H

N/A

Form Guide (all competitions)

Salzburg: W, W, W, W, W

Milan: W, D, W, D, W

Players to Watch

Sandro Tonali

The midfielder has a big job to do running up and down to match the pace and press of Salzburg. The Austrian side are known to press high and push forward with pace on the counter. Tonali and Bennacer will be crucial as a protective layer ahead of the defence to avoid any sustained pressure on our defence.

Fernando

The new signing from Shakhtar Donetsk has hit the ground running in Austria with 4 goals and 4 assists in his opening 8 games. He has primarily played as a centre forward and has some quick foot and explosive pace that allow him to beat his man on the trot. Tomori and Kalulu will have their hands full to keep him at bay.

Divock Origi

He is not expected to start but it will be likely he gets a good 20-30 minutes off the bench and I would bet on his first goal for us coming in the Champions League. He showed great promise in the derby cameo with his strength and close control with the ball pushing through the defence. He needs a confidence booster and some chemistry with his fellow attackers and he should be off the mark soon. He has a good reputation in the competition and should be aiming to score tonight.

Prediction: Salzburg 1 - 3 Milan