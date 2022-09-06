AC Milan Open Their Champions League Campaign In Austria Against RB Salzburg Tonight

AC Milan kick off their Champions League campaign tonight against Red Bull Salzburg on the road in Austria. Milan are keen to get out of the group stages despite the tough group and improve on last year’s performances.

Stefano Pioli will very likely field the same starting eleven from the derby but may swap Alexis Saelemaekers for Junior Messias.

Milan will be aiming for a positive start banking on the competition experience of Olivier Giroud, Charles de Ketelaere and Divock Origi to fire on all cylinders.

Salzburg have 6 wins and 1 loss as they sit atop the Austrian Bundesliga having scored 18 goals and concede just 3.

The Salzburg Arena is expected to be sold out with 29,500+ fans in attendance. Salzburg are a difficult team to face at their home ground and will be motivated to get out of the group stages again after their feat last season.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.