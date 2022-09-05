Official: AC Milan and YES Network Sign Deal To Bring Expanded Coverage To USA

AC Milan is delighted to confirm officially on their website that the Club has reached an agreement with New York City-based regional sports network Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network (YES Network). Through this deal, YES Network will air hours of AC Milan content to its audience on a weekly basis, bringing the Champions of Italy closer to its American fanbase.

Each episode will consist of Magazine-style shows, plus a full match replay from the latest AC Milan fixture. The Magazine section of the block will be a mix of ‘off the pitch’ content from around the AC Milan first team, with dedicated, exclusive interviews with players and staff, archive matches and a mix of highlights from the women’s team and youth team.

The new deal will allow AC Milan to expand its presence in the US, a strategically-important market for the Club with a solid and loyal Rossoneri fanbase, as recently proved by a study conducted by international market research and data analytics YouGov, which found that AC Milan is the best-regarded Italian football club in the USA.

The agreement between AC Milan and the YES Network comes after RedBird Capital Partners announced the completion of the acquisition of the Champions of Italy and that Yankee Global Enterprises, owner of the New York Yankees, entered into a strategic partnership with the Club with a minority equity stake in AC Milan.