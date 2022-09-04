Official: AC Milan Announce Official 23-Man Champions League Squad

AC Milan have officially (via Sempre Milan) announced the squad for the group stages of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages. Milan are in Group E alongside RB Salzburg, Chelsea FC and Dinamo Zagreb. Milan kick off their UCL campaign this week.

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Antonio Mirante.

Defenders: Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, Sergino Dest, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Fode Ballo-Toure.

Midfielders: Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Tommaso Pobega, Rade Krunic, Charles De Ketelaere, Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers.

Attackers: Junior Messias, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic, Divock Origi, Olivier Giroud.

The squad of 23 players has exclusions based on the criteria hence some interesting decision for Florenzi to be in despite his injury, Mirante being in over Tatarusanu and Pobega over Adli as they qualify as homegrown players (trained in the Italian FA system).

Players excluded: Yacine Adli, Malick Thiaw, Aster Vranckx, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ciprian Tatarusanu and Tiemoue Bakayoko.