AC Milan Smash Inter Milan 3-2 In The Derby As Rafael Leao Dominates

AC Milan hosted the opening derby della Madonnina of the season against Inter Milan at the San Siro bringing home all three points in a dominant 3-2 victory.

Milan went down early as the two centre backs got mixed up allowing Brozovic a straight run at Mike Maignan and he slotted past to put us 1-0 down.

The Rossoneri hit back soon after with a great interception from Sandro Tonali who picked up Calhanoglu’s misplaced pass and run at the defence before releasing Rafael Leao who smashed the ball into the far side with his left foot.

In the second half, Milan came bursting through the gates as Leao ran down the wing and put in a low cross which Olivier Giroud wrapped his foot around to beat Handanovic at the far post again to make it 2-1 for us. Milan doubled their lead shortly after as Giroud brought down a long ball allowing Leao to dribble through three Inter defenders before beating the keeper with a low driven shot.

Inter pulled one goal back through Dzeko as Tomori was beaten again but it was not enough as Milan held on well taking an important win.

You can watch the highlights here or below.