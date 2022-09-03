Match Preview: AC Milan vs Inter Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Inter Milan at the San Siro this evening in the opening derby between last season’s Champions and runner up. The game has huge implications for the moment as the race at the top is tight and the fixture schedules are jam packed over the next two months. Stefano Pioli needs to go for the jugular in this one to take points off our direct title rival hence expect some fireworks.

H2H

Milan 0 - 3 Inter

Milan 1 - 1 Inter

Inter 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 0 - 0 Inter (Coppa)

Inter 3 - 0 Milan (Coppa)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, D, W, D

Inter: W, W, L, W

Players to Watch

Theo Hernandez

In the past couple of derbies we keep getting burned by the wingbacks in the form of Hakimi, Dumfries and Perisic. In this one, it will definitely be Dumfries to lock out of the game and to watch aerially at the back post. Hernandez has a tough job to keep him quiet as well as to offer Leao an option when he takes on Skriniar down that wing. The game will rely on his ability to balance his defensive and attacking roles.

Lautaro Martinez

Martinez has 3 goals in the past 3 games and an assist in the season opener. He has become another player who hits us hard anytime we face Inter and takes advantage of the lapses in concentration which happened to Tomori twice last season. Kalulu and Tomori must partner up well to ensure he has limited space and cannot fire his shots to challenge Maignan.

Mike Maignan

The MOTM in the previous one but a daunting task yet again in the form of the highest scoring side in the league from the previous year. Maignan needs to keep a clean sheet for us to have a chance in this game. Last season, Tatarusanu saved the penalty in the first game and Maignan put in a 10/10 performance in the second game which we won and turned the tide in the title fight. This game is key to set the tone but Martinez, Dzeko and Calhanoglu will be firing on all cylinders against us so Maignan will need to be a wall.

Prediction: Milan 1 - 1 Inter