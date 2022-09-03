AC Milan Host Inter Milan For The First Derby Of The Season As Pioli Looks For Squad Response

AC Milan will be at home for the first derby della Madonnina of the season against Inter Milan at the San Siro this evening.

Both sides have had a mixed set of results in the opening four games with Milan on 8 points and Inter on 9 points.

Inter are having defensive struggles having conceded while Milan have attacking woes having scored just 7 but 4 of those coming in the opener.

Inter will be without Romelu Lukaku for this game while Milan have doubts over Ante Rebic and Divock Origi for this one.

This is an important game to set the tone for the season as the two Milanese clubs are expected to go head-to-head for the title yet again with crucial points in the balance as the likes of AS Roma, Napoli and Juventus look to launch title bids.

Milan’s new owner Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners is expected to be in attendance.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.