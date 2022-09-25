AC Milan Women Hammer Parma 4-0 On The Road

AC Milan Women travelled to face Parma yesterday to pick up their biggest win of the campaign and the second victory on the trot. The Rossonere hammered the home side 4-0 as the attack found some fluidity and the backline contributed too further up.

Valentina Bergamaschi opened the scoring with a rebound tap in after Greta Adami long range shot hit the bar. Kosovare Asllani got the second goal and her second in the league with a worldie from the inside edge of the box as she finessed a curler into the far post. Milan won a penalty as Lindsey Thomas was brought down in the box, she stepped up to take it but missed firing too close to the keeper. Sara Thrige Andersen reacted quickly to follow up and tapped in on the rebound. The fourth goal came from a corner as Kamila Dubcova got her first goal for the Rossonere heading in Linda Tucceri Cimini’s cross.

The win gets the side into 6th place after 4 games with 2 wins and 2 losses.