Update On The Injuries To AC Milan’s Starting Full Backs

Antonio Vitiello has provided an update on the conditions of AC Milan’s starting full backs Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez who both emerged from the Napoli game with injuries. The report indicates Hernandez has a strain to his right adductor and will be evaluated in seven days. Calabria’s test showed no muscle injuries and he will be evaluated day by day. Hernandez is expected to be out against Empoli but the hope is to have him back for the games against Chelsea FC and Juventus in October.

Hernandez had been called up by Didier Deschamps to represent France in the international break but withdrew from the squad due to the injury and was replaced by Lucas Digne. Calabria on the other hand was excluded from the Italy national squad by Roberto Mancini and seems to be out of favour.

Milan have Fode Ballo-Toure as the back up for Hernandez but he des not play often while Sergino Dest would likely back up Calabria given the long term injury to Alessandro Florenzi.