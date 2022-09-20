AC Milan Women Pick Up First Three Points In 3-1 Win Over Sassuolo At Home

AC Milan Women picked up their first win of the 2022/23 Serie A Femminile campaign on the third match day. Milan beat Sassuolo 3-1 at home to take their first points in the campaign following big losses to Fiorentina and AS Roma in the opening games.

Milan opened the scoring after just a minute as Linda Tucceri Cimini’s cross was met by a solid header from Valery Vigilucci in the box past the keeper. Milan doubled their lead after 20 minutes as the dependable Christy Grimshaw slotted a finish from a tight angle after picking up Gudny Arnadottir’s pass. The final goal came in the 81st minute as Malgorzata Mesjasz pressed the keeper and poached the ball and tapped in for the third goal.

The sad part of the game was former Milan midfielder Refiloe Jane managed to score one for the opposition after she left the club this summer. This makes it the second game running where a former player has scored against us as Valentina Giacinti did the same last week for Roma.

You can watch the highlights here or below.