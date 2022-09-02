Official: AC Milan Sign USMNT Star From FC Barcelona On Deadline Day

AC Milan have made another deadline day signing bringing in Sergino Dest on loan from FC Barcelona as officially announced on their website. The right back is an emergency signing.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting the deal is a one year loan with an option to buy for 20 million euros. Milan will reportedly pay his full wage.

The 21 year old defender has made 72 appearances for Barcelona scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists. He played for Ajax before that playing 38 games scoring 2 times and providing 6 assists.

Dest plays primarily as a right back but can play further up as a right winger. He has been brought in as a quick replacement for the injured Alessandro Florenzi.

He has important Champions League experience which will be useful and has won the Spanish Cup and the Dutch Super Cup.

Dest is playing for the USMNT but is a Dutch national who came up through the Ajax youth academy. He has 17 senior caps for the United States scoring 2 goals.

He will wear the shirt number 21.