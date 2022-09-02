Official: AC Milan Sign Young Belgian Midfielder From VfL Wolfsburg

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of Aster Vranckx from Vlf Wolsburg on deadline day. Vranckx joins on a year long loan with an option to buy. The 19 year old

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that the loan will cost 2 million euros and the option to buy is set at 12 million euros.

He has made 29 appearances for Wolfsburg scoring 2 goals from central midfield over the past season. He previously played for KV Mechelen in the Belgian Top Tier where he played 47 games and

He has been capped by Belgium’s U21 side three times and has worn the captain’s armband too. He has also made appearances with Belgium’s U15, U16 and U19 sides.

He will join a midfield rotation that includes Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Tommaso Pobega and Tiemoue Bakayoko. He fills up the squad gap left by Franck Kessie who joined FC Barcelina for free.

He will wear the number 40.