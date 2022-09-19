AC Milan Beaten 2-1 By Napoli At The San Siro As Defence Fails

AC Milan took a hard loss at the San Siro last night against early title contenders Napoli in a showdown that ended 2-1. Milan dominated for the bulk of the game but failed to create and execute chances while Napoli on the other hand were clinical with the few opportunities they got at goal.

Milan went down 1-0 after half time as Sergino Dest gave away a penalty. Politano scored as the penalty went under Mike Maignan’s body despite diving the right way. The issue came from replacing Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer at once at the break.

Milan managed to equalise a few minutes later through a fantastic run from Theo Hernandez and a cutback cross for Olivier Giroud to slot home.

Milan suffered a setback shortly after as a stunning cross from Mario Rui caught Fikayo Tomori flat footed allowing Simeone the space to jump up and head the ball past Maignan at the far post to give them the lead at 2-1.

Milan struggled to create anything in the final minutes of the game as Charles de Ketelaere, Brahim Diaz and Yacine Adli could not string together passes and make links in the final third.

A tough loss for a good performance and one that loses the top spot for us but there will be redemption as the management can see the lack of depth in the side.