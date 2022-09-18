Match Preview: AC Milan vs Napoli H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan and Napoli have a early season top spot showdown in the league tonight. Both sides are missing key attacking players and both had a midweek tie in the Champions League which result in some tired legs. Milan have lost their last two home games in the league against Napoli without scoring a goal which is a worrying stat. Milan have got a red card in two of the past five games which is another worrying stat. Lastly, Pioli has only beaten Spalletti once in their competitive history which came last season.

H2H

Napoli 2 - 2 Milan

Napoli 1 - 3 Milan

Milan 0 - 1 Napoli

Milan 0 - 1 Napoli

Napoli 0 - 1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Napoli: D, W, W, W, W

Milan: D, W, D, W, W

Players to Watch

Charles de Ketelaere

The trequartista needs to step up in this game as we will be missing our no. 1 creator in Leao. CDK has shown glimpses of brilliance but needs to bring the end product in this game. He will need to supply Giroud with some tasty balls down the middle but also to get his hands dirty with some pressing into the box to test fellow new Serie A entrant Kim Min-Jae. CDK has a chance to show his quality and win some love with the fans if he can deliver a victory and also show his quality opposite the enigmatic Kvaratshkelia.

Khvicha Kvaratshkelia

The Georgia international has taken the league by storm and has shown he is up to the task against the best possible opponents in the Champions League with 4 goals and 2 assists across all competitions thus far. He will come down that left wing facing our captain Calabria and test Kalulu down the middle. He has pace and is a really good dribbler in tight spaces which makes him a significant threat coming down that wing. Milan will need Saelemaekers to fall back and double up on him to ensure he struggles to operate.

Mike Maignan

Just like last season, Maignan will need to be steadfast to get a result against Napoli. We cannot concede s they will curl up and defend the small lead with their lives. Maignan will face lots of firepower tonight and quite a number of long range curlers from Politano, Kvaratshkelia, Raspadori and Zielinski. The keeper will need to be on guard and expect some errors from the defenders which he will need to clean up. He will be the difference between a win and a loss tonight.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 1 Napoli