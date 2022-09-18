AC Milan Host Napoli At The San Siro Tonight As Pioli Faces Attacking Crisis

AC Milan host fellow title contenders Napoli at the San Siro tonight ahead of the international break. Stefano Pioli has a monumental task to beat Luciano Spalletti as he does not have the best record against him.

Both sides will be missing key players for this one as Rafael Leao is suspended for Milan while Victor Osimhen is injured for Napoli.

The match will be a big showdown between two of the top talents to enter the league this summer in Khvicha Kvaratshkelia and Charles de Ketelaere. Let’s hope the game proves to be a solid starting point for our trequartista.

There is a last minute decision for Pioli to make between deploying Rade Krunic or Junior Messias in the starting line up. Messias would go on the right and Saelemaekers on the left in the first scenario while Saelemaekers right and Krunic left would be the alternative.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Krunic, Giroud