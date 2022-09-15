AC Milan Bag Big 3-1 Champions League Win Against Dinamo Zagreb At The San Siro

AC Milan took home a crucial three points in the Champions League last night beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 in a well managed game. This game marked the first home win for the Rossoneri since the 2013/14 season hence meant a lot to the players and the fans. The goals all came from unlikely sources but the dependable Olivier Giroud picked up another goal from the penalty spot as he takes over the duty this season.

Milan opened the scoring after Rafael Leao was brought down in the box and Giroud scored the penalty sending the keeper the wrong way just before half time. Within a minute of the second half restart, Leao once again burst forward down the wing and managed to cut a cross back which Alexis Saelemaekers met as he pushed through with a late run down the middle and headed past the keeper for his second UCL goal.

Zagreb managed to pull one back through Mislav Orsic who played a great one-two with the number 9 which pulled Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori into a hold up while Saelemaekers lost the run of Orsic who received the ball and curled past Mike Maignan.

The substitutions reinvigorated the side and a lovely one-two between Tommaso Pobega and Theo Hernandez allowed the young Milan academy product to hammer home a shot onto the cross bar and into the back of the net to bag his first ever European goal.

Stefano Pioli’s men win 3-1 and position themselves well going into the double header with Chelsea FC over the next couple of weeks.