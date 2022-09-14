Match Preview: AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan take on the Champions of Croatia and the giant killers, Dinamo Zagreb at the San Siro this evening as the side come off a big win over Chelsea FC in the opener. Milan need to pick up all three points to announce their intentions to make it out of the group stages ahead of the two Chelsea ties. Stefano Pioli will also need to manage the squad ahead of the big league fixture against Napoli this weekend.

H2H

N/A

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, D, W, D, W

Zagreb: W, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

The winger got an unfortunate red card in the previous league game ruling him out of a massive clash against title challengers Napoli this weekend. He needs to channel the obvious frustration into this game and help Milan pick up an early win in the competition and take advantage of the slip up from Chelsea FC. Leao has taken some time to adjust this season but his quality is undeniable but the frustration shows more. He needs to keep it calm and continue pressing at the defences and his goals will come.

Mislav Orsic

The winger is in some scary form. He alternates between a second striker role and a winger role where he is absolutely on fire with 3 goals and 2 assists in the previous 3 games including the winner against Chelsea. His pace and clinical finishing are being put to amazing use as his teammates are constantly looking for him on the counter and getting the ball to his feet at the right moments. Milan got burned by Okafor coming down the right wing last week putting Calabaria, Kalulu and Maignan too shame, this cannot happen again.

Alexis Saelemaekers

He had a decent game against Salzburg but received way more credit than deserved as outside of his goal, he was his usual wasteful self. This game presents an opportunity to build up some more confidence and actively contribute to the attack to press for a win. Junior Messias scored in the league win this weekend hence the pressure for that spot is on. Saelemaekers will have a hard time as Zagreb’s most in-form defender in their back three will be taking him on and is quite a no nonsense type of player and presses early.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 0 Zagreb