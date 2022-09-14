AC Milan Host Dinamo Zagreb In Match Day Two Of The Champions League As Diaz Returns

AC Milan host Dinamo Zagreb in their second Champion League group stage fixture tonight at the San Siro. Stefano Pioli’s men are in search of their first win in the competition at home since 2013. Milan picked up a draw in their opening game but just missed out on all three points. Zagreb stunned Chelsea FC in the opener with a 1-0 win and sit in the top spot.

Alexis Saelemaekers holds onto a starting place following his goal against RB Salzburg last time out in the competition while Olivier Giroud gets yet another start. The constant injuries for Ante Rebic and Divock Origi are worrying as the load must be affecting Giroud.

Brahim Diaz is expected to replace Charles de Ketelaere in the starting line up at the last minute as a strategic decision ahead of the Napoli crunch tie this weekend. Rafael Leao will have a big expectation to deliver give he is suspended and will miss the Napoli game in the league.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.