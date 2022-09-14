 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan Host Dinamo Zagreb In Match Day Two Of The Champions League As Diaz Returns

Milan need all three points to send a strong message to the rest of the group of their ambition to make it out.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

AC Milan host Dinamo Zagreb in their second Champion League group stage fixture tonight at the San Siro. Stefano Pioli’s men are in search of their first win in the competition at home since 2013. Milan picked up a draw in their opening game but just missed out on all three points. Zagreb stunned Chelsea FC in the opener with a 1-0 win and sit in the top spot.

Alexis Saelemaekers holds onto a starting place following his goal against RB Salzburg last time out in the competition while Olivier Giroud gets yet another start. The constant injuries for Ante Rebic and Divock Origi are worrying as the load must be affecting Giroud.

Brahim Diaz is expected to replace Charles de Ketelaere in the starting line up at the last minute as a strategic decision ahead of the Napoli crunch tie this weekend. Rafael Leao will have a big expectation to deliver give he is suspended and will miss the Napoli game in the league.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.

