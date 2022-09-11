AC Milan Confirm Right Back Is Out For Five Months After Surgery On Hamstring

AC Milan were dealt a massive blow for the season as right back and team veteran Alessandro Florenzi picked up a major injury in the Sassuolo game. Florenzi is one of the leaders in the locker room and his absence will be felt as the season draws on.

The official statement as per the club website reads:

“AC Milan can confirm that Alessandro Florenzi, during the game against Sassuolo, suffered a severe injury to the biceps femoris of his left hamstring, which required surgery. The operation was conducted this morning by Professor Lasse Lempainen in Finland, with AC Milan club doctor, Dr Stefano Mazzoni, in attendance. The surgery was successful and Alessandro will return to Italy tomorrow to begin the rehabilitation process. He is estimated to make a full recovery in five months.”

The injury of Florenzi triggered the management to go out and sign United States international Sergino Dest from FC Barcelona on loan with an option to buy to cover that right back position.

Florenzi had made 2 appearances this season when he got injured, once he joined last summer on loan he has played 32 games across all competitions scoring 2 goals.