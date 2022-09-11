Official: AC Milan Renew Core Italian Midfielder Until 2027

AC Milan have renewed the contract of their midfield gem in Sandro Tonali until 2027. The Italy international is a fan favourite as a Rossoneri fan since his youth and his performances have been stunning over the past year.

The official statement as per the club website reads:

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the extension of Sandro Tonali’s contract until 30 June 2027. Sandro, who joined the Club in 2020, is a paragon of determination and attachment to the Rossoneri colours.”

Tonali has been with the side for two full seasons and the current one. In that time, he has made 88 appearances where he has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists. In his first season, he helped the side return to the Champions League after about 7 years and in his second season, he helped the side win their first Scudetto in over a decade.

More importantly, in the crunch moments last season he made a real difference scoring the winning goals against Lazio, Cagliari and a brace against Hellas Verona to pick up crucial points that helped us pip Inter to the title.