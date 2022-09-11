AC Milan Beat Sampdoria 2-1 Despite Being Down To 10 Men

AC Milan faced Sampdoria on the road last night and came away with a hard fought three points in their first away victory of the new season. The match was tight and Milan were unlucky to see Rafael Leao sent off for two silly warning yellow cards. The game seemed one sided in the first half as Milan opened the scoring early but some defensive errors and questionable calls allowed the home side back into the game.

Milan opened the scoring in just 6 minutes as a lovely move between the attackers ended with a backheel from Charles De Ketelaere to Rafael Leao whose heavy touch rolled the ball into the path of Junior Messias who curled the ball into the back of the net.

De Ketelaere then had his goal chalked off for a harsh offside in the build up about 20 minutes in. Leao got sent off in the 47th minute for an attempted overhead kick where he kicked Ferrari in the head. Djuricic nabbed an equaliser for Sampdoria in the 57th minute off a cross from the left as Davide Calabria lost his man but the entire run of play seemed offside.

Milan fought back and won a penalty as Olivier Giroud’s header on goal was blocked by a hand. Giroud stepped up and smashed home the winning goal in his usual clutch manner.

Aster Vranckx got his debut and really impressed in the middle of the park with a couple of good moves to hold onto possession and release the attackers.

Milan take all three points despite being down to ten men for about half the game.