Key Battles and Prediction: Sampdoria vs AC Milan

AC Milan travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in search of their first away win of the season against Sampdoria as Stefano Pioli attempts to rotate the squad. Olivier Giroud gets pulled back in last minute following Divock Origi’s muscle issue. Here are some key battles to look out for in this one:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Olivier Giroud vs Omar Colley

Giroud has been called on way too much given his age and physical ability. The fatigue will be setting in as well as the threat of injury as the strikers around him seem to be dropping like flies. Rebic is out and Origi got ruled out just this morning. He has a tough task against Colley as Milan always do hence expect more hold up play and lay offs for one of the wingers or midfielders to score in this one.

Central midfielder vs Central defensive midfielder

Manolo Gabbiadini vs Tommaso Pobega

Gabbiadini has scored one of Sampdoria’s two goals in the opening five rounds of Serie A thus far. He has a strange new role sitting just behind the midfield in a regista type role which is a far draw from him being a second striker. Pobega will have the job to press high and cut down on the space available to Gabbiadini to operate. Pobega has an option to show what he can do as the substitute appearances are not doing him justice.

Right winger vs Left back

Junior Messias vs Tommaso Augello

Messias needs a strong response following Saelemaekers bagging a critical goal in the Champions League in the midweek. He has Augello in front of him who is not particularly quick nor strong hence he should have the option to run at him and challenge him. Messias needs to do much better with his final product delivering good crosses and at leats testing the opposition keeper.

Predictions

Giroud Winner

Pobega Winner

Augello Winner