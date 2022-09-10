 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: AC Milan Renew Contract Of Versatile Midfielder Until 2025

The midfielder plays an important role in the rotation and off the bench, he is one of Pioli’s favourites.

Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan on their website have officially announced the renewal of versatile midfielder Rade Krunic. The statement read:

“AC Milan is delighted to announce that Rade Krunić has extended his contract with the Club until 30 June 2025. Rade joined AC Milan in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to play 92 matches in all competitions for the Rossoneri, providing the midfield with solidity and quality.”

Krunic joined Milan from Empoli in 2019 and has been used a utility player all across the pitch but predominantly as a central midfielder or the trequartista. He has made 92 appearances across all competitions scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists. He helped the side to their Champions League return and to the Serie A title in the past two seasons.

He has made just one appearance thus far this season before picking up a thigh injury that has sidelined him for at least a month.

