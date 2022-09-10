Match Preview: Sampdoria vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Sampdoria as Stefano Pioli looks to rotate the team to accommodate for the Champions League ties midweek. Milan face a winless Sampdoria who want stolen points off Lazio and Juventus thus far.

H2H

Sampdoria 1 - 4 Milan

Sampdoria 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 1 Sampdoria

Sampdoria 0 - 1 Milan

Milan 1 - 0 Sampdoria

Form Guide (all competitions)

Sampdoria: L, D, L, D, L

Milan: D, W, D, W, D

Players to Watch

Tommaso Pobega

The midfielder has looked a step slower than the rest of the rotation thus far and has been clumsy in possession. He needs to show his quality in this game as this should be a fairly straightforward encounter where he can flex his physicality. The most exciting aspect of his play are the late runs down the back of the box especially on the left where he has had some opportunities and hopefully one presents itself today.

Francesco Caputo

The former Sassuolo man is their new front man and managed to get his first goal of the season last week. He has lots of pressure given Sampdoria have only scored 2 goals in the opening 5 games, one coming from him and one from Manolo Gabbiadini. Caputo will have the opportunity to challenge the newly returned Simon Kjaer and try to get the better of him in this game hence Kalulu will need to be vigilant and operate as a sweeper.

Brahim Diaz

He is no longer the starter, that is evident and his glimpses off the bench have not been the most convincing. He needs to use games like today to show his value and fight for the option to remain past the upcoming summer. His technical ability in undeniable but his ability to read the game and influence has really come into question over the past couple of years. He has a good chance to break the lines in this one as the team are less physical as the rest of the sides faced this year.

Prediction: Sampdoria 0 - 2 Milan