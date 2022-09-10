AC Milan Face Sampdoria This Weekend In Search Of First Away Victory

AC Milan travel to face Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris tonight as the side looks to capitalise on their momentum from the derby win.

Milan will be concerned about their away form as they have drawn both away games thus far in Serie A and one in the Champions League and will be searching for their first win on the road.

Stefano Pioli is expected to heavily rotate the side following the Champions League midweek game and ahead of the next one.

Marco Giampaolo’s side have two draws and three losses in their opening five games of the season following the exodus at the club over the summer.

Simon Kjaer get his second start of the season following his return from injury.

The game was expected to be a big one for Divock Origi as he ought to get his first start following some frustrating cameos off the bench so far but has been ruled out for injury this morning. This forces Olivier Giroud to pick up the slack yet again.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Kalulu, Hernandez, Tonali, Pobega, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Origi.