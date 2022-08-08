 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: AC Milan Loan Out Young Midfielder To Serie B Yet Again

The midfielder still needs time to grow and adapt but needs to breakout now or his top flight chance may fade.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
AC Milan have officially announced on their website the loan of young midfielder Marco Brescianini to Cosenza for the season. The youngster will spend the year in Serie B once again as he played in the league last season with AC Monza.

The 22 year old is a Milan primavera product who has played 1 game for Milan but spent time on loan with Virtus Entella and Monza in the previous two. He made just 6 appearances with Monza last season as they won promotion. The year before he played 31 times scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists also in Serie B.

The midfielder looked promising in the 2019/20 season as he managed to get his senior debut but has yet to fully realise his potential from his loans and looked really rough in the pre-season especially with the poor outing in Hungary against ZTE. He needs to find his feet and look to make an impression as Tommaso Pobega has to fight for a spot at Milan.

