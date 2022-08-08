AC Milan Beat Pergolettese 7-1 In Final Training Match As Adli and De Ketelaere Gel

AC Milan played a second consecutive game in two days this weekend following the 6-1 win against Vicenza in the final pre-season friendly of the summer. Milan took on Pergolettese in a training match at Milanello allowing most of new new signings and youth players to get a run out in the 7-1 victory.

Charles de Ketelaere bagged a first half hattrick as he opened the scoring from the penalty spot. His second came from a cut back ball in the box from Yacine Adli which he placed into the back of the net. The third was a headed goal from Alessandro Florenzi’s corner.

Marko Lazetic took hold of a loose ball and dribbled past the defender before shooting at the near post for his first goal. Tommaso Pobega celebrated his contract renewal with a goal as he headed home from Adli’s cross.

In the second half, Lazetic scored again following good pressing in which he stole the ball from a defender and slotted past the keeper. The final goal was for Adli who tapped in after a brilliant assist from Lazetic where the duo where 2 against the keeper.

You can watch the highlights here or below.