AC Milan Beat Pergolettese 7-1 In Final Training Match As Adli and De Ketelaere Gel

The team is looking good in front of goal which will be important given the struggles to score at points last season.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan v Pergolettese - Pre-season Friendly Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan played a second consecutive game in two days this weekend following the 6-1 win against Vicenza in the final pre-season friendly of the summer. Milan took on Pergolettese in a training match at Milanello allowing most of new new signings and youth players to get a run out in the 7-1 victory.

Charles de Ketelaere bagged a first half hattrick as he opened the scoring from the penalty spot. His second came from a cut back ball in the box from Yacine Adli which he placed into the back of the net. The third was a headed goal from Alessandro Florenzi’s corner.

Marko Lazetic took hold of a loose ball and dribbled past the defender before shooting at the near post for his first goal. Tommaso Pobega celebrated his contract renewal with a goal as he headed home from Adli’s cross.

In the second half, Lazetic scored again following good pressing in which he stole the ball from a defender and slotted past the keeper. The final goal was for Adli who tapped in after a brilliant assist from Lazetic where the duo where 2 against the keeper.

You can watch the highlights here or below.

