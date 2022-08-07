Official: AC Milan Renew Young Italian Midfielder With Contract Until 2027

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the renewal of young midfielder Tommaso Pobega until the summer of 2027. The central midfielder joins the first team this summer after spending the previous two seasons on loan in Serie A impressing with both Spezia and Torino. Pobega is a product of Milan’s Primavera who now joins Davide Calabria and Matteo Gabbia in the first team as the only remaining youth products.

Pobega made 53 appearances for Torino and Spezia over the past two seasons in Serie A scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists across all competitions from a central midfield role. He has been capped by the Italian national team earlier in the summer following appearances with the U21 and U20 sides.

He celebrated his renewal with a goal in Milan’s training match earlier today against Pergolettese and may even start the season opener as Sandro Tonali is injured.