AC Milan Sweep Aside Vicenza 6-1 In Final Pre-Season Friendly

AC Milan took on Vicenza in the final pre-season friendly of summer of 2022 as Stefano Pioli looks to get the group sharp before the league opener next week. Milan came through with a resounding 6-1 victory where the attack really stretched their legs and showed some growth compared to last season.

Milan conceded in the first minute in a chaotic march forward from the home side which caught Tomori, Kalulu and Maignan off guard.

Milan replied in the 11th minute as Rebic set up Leao down the left wing and last season’s MVP did what he does best, slotting hime. In the 21st, Milan pressured quite a bit before Leao crossed to the back post for Messias to easily head past the keeper. At the 30th minute, a great run from Hernandez allowed him to square the ball in for Rebic to smash into the back of the net. Milan would just a minute later force an own goal as Hernandez blasted through the defence and put the ball into a dangerous area forcing the error. 4-1 at halftime.

In the second half, Tomori grabbed a goal from Bennacer’s corner as he headed past the keeper. Finally, Rebic scored his second in the 69th minute as Diaz played a lovely through ball following a recovery which the Croatian calmly put away.

The game saw the introduction of new signing Charles de Ketelaere who played 15 minutes and made an impression with some good passes, composure in the box and ability to make things happen in tight spaces.

The worrying bit will be Tonali’s injury and Messias discomfort which could see them both miss the opening game next weekend.

You can watch the highlights here or below.