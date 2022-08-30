Official: AC Milan Sign German Centre Back From Schalke 04

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of German defender Malick Thiaw from Schalke 04. The defender has signed a 5 year deal until the summer of 2027.

Thiaw is a centre back who is tall, accelerative and aggressive. He has developed quickly being played as the right sided centre back in a back four and back three since the 2020 season when he broke out.

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that Milan purchased the 21 year old for 5 million euros plus 2 million in bonuses from the German outfit.

He made his professional debut with Die Königsblauen in 2020 and went on to make 61 appearances for the club from Gelsenkirchen, scoring three goals. He helped Schalke win promotion and the second division title in Germany.

He has made eight appearances and scored two goals with Germany U21, and won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2021.

Thiaw will wear the number 28.