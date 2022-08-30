Match Preview: Sassuolo vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Sassuolo off the back of a 2-0 win over Bologna. The games are tightly packed now and the injuries are beginning to appear as the derby awaits this weekend. Pioli has opted for a rotation but the club need to be careful not to drop silly points.

H2H

Sassuolo 1 - 2 Milan

Sassuolo 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 2 Sassuolo

Milan 1 - 3 Sassuolo

Sassuolo 0 - 3 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Sassuolo: L, L, W, D

Milan: W, D, W

Players to Watch

Brahim Diaz

Diaz will need an important performance tonight otherwise he can find himself out in the cold sooner rather than later with CDK’s stunning performance on the weekend. Diaz had an assist and a goal in the opener but then went MIA in the Atalanta draw. He has an opportunity to plat between the lines in this one as the midfield is slightly less physical than the previous two games so he has more room to operate in.

Domenico Berardi

Berardi is a menace against us and scored a thumper in his side’s only win of the season. He will always be the man to watch in this fixture as he loves to hurt Milan and now seems dedicated to remain at Sassuolo for the entirety of his career as he could not secure a move away for the umpteenth time. He will be eager to run at Hernandez and whip in crosses to test the newly returned Simon Kjaer.

Simon Kjaer

Kjaer is expected to start in this one as Pioli hands Kalulu a rest before the derby this weekend. The Danish centre back has been out for over 6 month and will be a welcome addition but returns in a tricky game to face a hyped up Andrea Pinamonti who will be fed by Berardi and Kyriakopoulos. Kjaer will also be feeling lots of pressure to deliver as the club has put their faith in him going forward with the release of Romagnoli. Let’s see how the return goes.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1 - 2 Milan