 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AC Milan Face Sassuolo On The Road As Kjaer Set To Return After 6 Months

The side will be looking to take advantage of their good form in front of goal and the resurgence of the defence.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
AC Milan Training Session Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan travel to Reggio Emilia to take on Sassuolo in the midweek league fixture returning for the first time since the Scudetto winning 3-0 win on the final day of last season.

Stefano Pioli will employ a heavy rotation in this game with the derby coming up this weekend and a number of injuries he must deal with.

Milan have 2 wins and 1 draw in the opening 3 games of the season while Sassuolo have 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss thus far. The Rossoneri need to keep up their momentum heading into the derby so will hope to have broken the Sassuolo curse and continue the new trend of smashing them on the road.

A double blow in the attacking department as both Ante Rebic and Divock Origi are expected to miss this game due to a back issue and muscle inflammation respectively.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Pobega, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud

More From The AC Milan Offside

AC Milan News 24/7

Loading comments...