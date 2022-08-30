AC Milan Face Sassuolo On The Road As Kjaer Set To Return After 6 Months

AC Milan travel to Reggio Emilia to take on Sassuolo in the midweek league fixture returning for the first time since the Scudetto winning 3-0 win on the final day of last season.

Stefano Pioli will employ a heavy rotation in this game with the derby coming up this weekend and a number of injuries he must deal with.

Milan have 2 wins and 1 draw in the opening 3 games of the season while Sassuolo have 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss thus far. The Rossoneri need to keep up their momentum heading into the derby so will hope to have broken the Sassuolo curse and continue the new trend of smashing them on the road.

A double blow in the attacking department as both Ante Rebic and Divock Origi are expected to miss this game due to a back issue and muscle inflammation respectively.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Pobega, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud