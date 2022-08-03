Official: AC Milan Complete Signing Of Club Brugge Phenom On A Permanent Deal

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge FC on a permanent deal. The player has signed a contract until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 90 jersey.

CDK arrived in Milan on Monday night and completed his medicals and physical checks yesterday before signing his contract at Casa Milan.

Born in Bruges on 10 March 2001, Charles grew up in the Club Bruges Youth Sector before making his debut for the club in 2019. Since then he has made 120 appearances scoring 25 goals and providing 20 assists, winning the Belgian League three times and Super Cup twice.

In November 2020, he made his debut for the Belgian national team and has since played for them eight times and scored once.

CDK can play across the front three attacking roles but has been focused as a second striker in the past season. It remains to be seen where he is played by Stefano Pioli.